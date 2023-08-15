Bobcats top Mustangs

ACTON — The Boron girls volleyball team got off to an impressive start to the season despite a second-set hiccup against Vasquez.
“We did better than we thought,” Bobcats senior Hailey Davis said. “At practice we told ourselves to just go in the game and play hard. We didn’t know what the outcome would be.”
The outcome was a convincing 25-14, 25-22, 25-12 victory for the Bobcats over the Mustangs to open the season, the same way they opened the season last year.
“Our goal is to win more games than we did last year,” Davis said. “In that second set, we thought we were going to automatically win, but we have to continue to play hard. I know we can improve on what we did last year. We must continue to work on communication.”
Yazmin Page led Boron (1-0) with a match-high eight kills. She also finished with four aces and two blocks. Davis was solid, finishing with six kills and two aces.
The Bobcats jumped out to an early start while Vasquez seemed to leave its game in the locker room. Boron won the first 10 points of the first set, which included five errors by the Mustangs and three kills and two aces by the Bobcats.
By the time Vasquez finally began to settle down, however, Boron had built a nearly insurmountable lead and maintained a 10-point lead throughout the set.
“Some of us came out nervous because it was the first match of the season,” Vasquez’s Melissa Sanchez said. “I know we could have done way better than we played. We just need better communication, and we have to learn to trust each other. As the season goes on, we will get to trust each other more. I know we can correct our mistakes. I saw some good things out there like our passing and hitting.”
Sanchez and teammate Desiree Malone led the Mustangs with five kills each. Sanchez had two aces, while Malone added one block.
The match saw a huge momentum shift in the second set after the Mustangs calmed themselves down. Vasquez took a 12-5 lead, winning eight of nine points after the match was tied 4-4.
The Mustangs maintained a comfortable lead, 16-9, before the Bobcats began to chisel away.
Trailing 16-9, Boron promptly won eight of nine points to tie the match, 17-17. Still, Vasquez was resilient and won four consecutive points following three Boron hitting errors.
The Bobcats, however, took control of the match on serves by Brynn Dadey. Boron took advantage of three consecutive hitting errors by the Mustangs to grab a 23-21 lead. The lead would not be relinquished.
“Most of the points they were getting were coming from our own mistakes,” Malone said. “We just have to talk to each other out there. It’s pretty disappointing because we wanted this one, but they wanted it as much as we did. Our passing needs to improve. We know you win some and you lose some. This match is kind of a rivalry for us.”
After being deflated in the second set, Vasquez seemed to lose its energy and momentum in the third set. The Bobcats took full advantage as they jumped out to an 11-5 lead. Boron kept pouring on a barrage of points and extended its lead to 19-6. Another hitting error by the Mustangs sealed the match for the Bobcats.
“Sometimes we get a little cocky after winning a set,” Page said. “We just believe we should win all the others and we don’t work as hard. The second set was a (learning) lesson for us. Once we start working together more, things will continue to be better for us.
“We questioned ourselves before the match because we didn’t know what to expect. There were a lot of questions entering the match. This is a step in the right direction for us. This boosted our spirits.”
Both teams return to the court today as Vasquez hosts Rosamond at 5 p.m., while the Bobcats host AV High at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.