BORON — The No. 4-seeded Boron football team scored early and often to defeat visiting No. 5 Shafter 50-33 in the CIF-Central Section Division 5 quarterfinals on Friday night.
The Bobcats (6-4) led 20-0 after the first quarterer and took a 28-6 lead into halftime, thanks in part to two touchdown passes from Braeden Wolfe to Demonti Hill.
The first Wolfe-Hill connection was a 20-yard score and the second was a long 65-yard touchdown pass.
Boron’s Rayden Singer also scored on a 50-yard run in the first half and added a 30-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Isiah Morgan ran for a 15-yard touchdown in the third quarter for the Bobcats.
Boron’s Mykel McClendon, who set up several of the team’s touchdowns with long runs, finally reached the end zone with a 35-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Defensively, Hill picked off Shafter quarterback Tyson Dozhier, which set up a touchdown for the Bobcats.
Morgan also had an interception and Wyatt Howard recorded a sack and a two-point conversion run.
Dozhier passed for two touchdowns and rushed for one for Shafter.
Boron moves on to the semifinals where it will host No. 8 Liberty, which knocked off No. 1 Immanuel 14-0 on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.