Bobcats stay on top

CALIFORNIA CITY — The Boron softball team had two players returning to the lineup on Tuesday, while California City was missing a few starters due to injuries and had to juggle its lineup.
The Bobcats capitalized on the fluctuating lineups, beating the Ravens 14-2 in five innings of a High Desert League game at California City High School.
Boron (12-1, 7-0) remained undefeated in league play, while California City (8-5, 2-3) remains in fourth place.
“I think we played really well,” Boron senior Tatum Wiggs said. “We just got a few players back, so we’re switching up the lineup a little bit, and I think everyone came back and had a good bat today and we played pretty decent defense.”
Boron took control of the game immediately, scoring four runs in the top of the first and pulled away with seven runs in the third.
Boron junior leadoff batter Kaili York led off the game with a double and scored on a one-out single by sophomore Hailey Davis.
“I think our bats are starting to come around,” said York, who finished 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs. “At the beginning of the season, it was a little rough, but we’re a lot better now. We’re just improving.
“We have almost the exact same team as we had last year. We had no seniors last year.”
Wiggs followed with the first of her two home runs, a two-run shot to left field. Wiggs finished 2-for-3, drawing a bases-loaded walk with one out in the third.
“My approach, to be honest, was just aggressive on a pitch I like, not chasing and being patient with her speed,” said Wiggs, a four-year varsity player. “Every at-bat, I kind of try to do something better or be productive in that situation.
“I’ve never seen an intentional with the bases loaded, but I guess they’re playing their odds. I think with runners in scoring position overall, we’ve had a pretty high team batting average. I think we would have found a way to score somebody.”
Boron junior Jordan Davis followed Wiggs’ home run in the first with a single and later scored on a wild pitch.
California City was able to answer in the bottom half of the first inning, as sophomore Cande Vera led off with a bloop single and scored on an inside-the-park home run by senior Imani Pugh Tyler.
“Overall, good, because they were swinging the bat,” Cal City coach Caity Whittey said. “Strikeouts were swinging, they weren’t watching the ball. They were fouling off pitches. Both their pitchers are good. I would have liked to see more hitting, but today was tough.
“It was just uncertain.”
Boron pitcher Wiggs struck out the final two batters in the first inning and finished with seven strikeouts in five innings, giving up five hits and one walk.
The Bobcats scored three runs in the second, taking a 7-2 lead.
Boron junior Savanna Wilson was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and scored when York followed with a triple. York scored on a ground out by Hailey Davis.
Wiggs hit a solo home run to left with two outs.
“This by far is the best group we’ve had,” Wiggs said. “We only have two seniors, but we had a great group of underclassmen.
“Because we’re such a small school, most of us play all three sports all year together, so we grew up together as well. We kind of gelled since we were little.”
Boron is trying to win its first league title since going undefeated in the Desert Mountain League in 2013. The Bobcats finished fourth in league last year, as Desert won the league title.
Cal City freshman Gia Jones led off the second with a double, but Boron turned a 3-5 double play on the next batter.
Boron scored seven runs on four hits and one error in the third, sending 12 batters to the plate. The first 10 batters reached base, although the second batter was forced out at second.
Wilson hit a one-run single and York followed with a two-run single.
Boron senior Addison Tarrow then drew a walk and Hailey Davis reached on a fielder’s choice to load the bases with one out for Wiggs.
The intentional walk to Wiggs forced in a run and brought Jordan Davis to the plate. Jordan Davis hit a two-run single and junior Carolina Jaurequi followed with an RBI single.
Hailey Davis was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Jordan Davis was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
“I’m always pleased,” Boron coach Mitch Nakaahiki said. “We’re still learning and every game is different. Games don’t have memories. It’s always something new and we always have to learn from the moment we step on the field.
“The best part about this is not ‘I’ or ‘me’, it’s about ‘we.’ It’s about everybody has each other’s back here. If we lose an infielder, somebody is going to step up. They may not be the best, but you know what, they keep doing the job they’re supposed to do. They are showing it out here. The spirit of the team. Not many teams out there that have the ‘we spirit.’ It’s just the ‘me’ usually.”
Jaurequi returned from a wrist injury that sidelined her for two weeks and another player returned from a six-week absence due to an ankle injury.
“I think we’re doing a lot better in the outfield,” said York, a third-year varsity player. “We don’t really get a lot of balls in the infield too much. We’re just improving, all around. We just keep getting better, as the season goes.
“We have a lot of new girls to the game of softball in general. Over the last few years, it’s been a little rough, between some of the players, but overall we’re doing a lot better as a team.”
Boron will host Desert on Friday to start the second half of league play.
The Ravens were missing senior starting center fielder and leadoff batter Nadia Meza.
“She’s like the energy of our team,” Whittey said. “She gets on base and she’s the cheering., the loud one. Just the energy. That was tough too. She hasn’t missed a day at all. She has the stomach flu. I was like ‘I know it’s serious.’
“A few people were playing in positions they’ve never played at this level. They did good, picking up those roles.”
Sophomore Lorina Rodarte is out with a broken ankle, while sophomore pitcher Loressa Rodarte played first base due to a rolled ankle.
Whittey is hoping Loressa Rodarte will be able to pitch on Friday when Cal City hosts Rosamond. The Ravens lost at Rosamond 8-7 on March 22.
“That should be a good one,” Whittey said.
The Ravens had seven players in their lineup who are in their first varsity season. Cal City had its 2020 season cut short due to the COVID pandemic and the Ravens were one of two High Desert League teams not to play last season.
“We didn’t play last year and everyone else did,” Whittey said. “We never got to league the year before that. Everyone is basically a sophomore, even the seniors. The two seniors played their freshman year.
“We’re real young.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.