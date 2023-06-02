Bobcats’ season ends

The No. 7-seeded Boron softball team’s spectacular season came to an end in the CIF State SoCal Division 4 Regional Semifinals on Thursday at Holtville.
The No. 3-seeded Vikings pitched a one-hitter and won 6-0 to advance to Saturday’s championship game against No. 1 Santa Paula, which defeated No. 5 Imperial 5-2 on Thursday.
The game was tight in the first five innings after Holtville scored a run in the first inning and another in the third to take a 2-0 lead. The Vikings (25-5) then scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Boron junior pitcher Hailey Davis was struggling with arm pain that she felt after the Bobcats’ 2-1 win over No. 2-seeded San Fernando on Tuesday.
She finished with four strikeouts to end up third in the state with 295. But she also walked walked five, four of which scored.
She allowed six runs, four earned, on just five hits in 5.1 innings.
After the Vikings scored four in the sixth with one out, Hailey was replaced in the circle by Jordan Davis.
Jordan, a left-handed pitcher, struck out the first batter she faced and got the last batter to ground out to Kaili York at shortstop to get out of the inning.
York stretched out to catch a line drive for the first out of the inning.
York also caught a runner stealing home after a throw to second base in the first inning. When the runner at first didn’t go to second, York threw the ball straight to catcher Leannie Lopez who made the tag.
Holtville pitcher Kalli Strahm had a perfect game through 5.1 innings before Boron’s Alexis Kindschi sent a ball up the middle to break up the perfect game. Kindschi was the only runner for the Bobcats (23-3).
Strahm allowed just one hit, no runs, no walks and struck out eight batters.
Holtville’s Kaitlyn Havens finished 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Strahm was 1-for-1 with an RBI triple, two walks and two runs.
In the sixth inning, Holtville’s Demi Johnston led off the frame with a single up the middle, stole second and went to third on an errant throw. Strahm walked and stole second. An errant pickoff throw to third base allowed Johnston to score and Strahm to take third.
Havens followed with a ball hit to Hailey Davis in the circle, but with no one covering first base, Hailey had to hold on to the ball.
Havens stole second and went to third on a passed ball, which allowed Strahm to score to make it 4-0.
Hailey Davis then walked the next batter, Brooke Strahm, and York made the diving play to retire McKinzie Toth. But McKenzie Price hit a two-run single to knock Hailey out of the game.
The loss ended the Bobcats’ second consecutive solid season. They won the High Desert League title, then made it to the CIF-Central Section Division 5 championship game for the second straight year. After a 14-4 loss to Caruthers in the title game last year, the Bobcats came up with a 6-1 win over Dos Palos this year for their first title since a CIF-Southern Section Division 6 championship in 2000.
They then made it to the CIF State tournament for the first time in school history and won their first state game on Tuesday, against San Fernando.
Boron is losing just four seniors, but all played key roles this season. The seniors are York, Jordan Davis, Carolina Jauregui and Savanna Wilson.
York was second on the team in batting average (.613), home runs (3), runs (33), slugging percentage (1.129) and triples (7) and was third in on-base percentage (.642) and hits (38) going into Thursday’s game.
Jauregui was second in on-base percentage (.643) and batted .432. Jordan was tied for second in stolen bases (8) and third in fielding percentage (.985) and triples (5).
Wilson batted .316 with six RBIs in just 12 games.
Despite losing these four, the Bobcats have a good chance of having another championship season next year.
