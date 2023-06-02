 Skip to main content
Softball | CIF State SoCal Division 4 Semifinals | Holtville 6, Boron 0

Bobcats’ season ends

Boron falls to Holtville in State SoCal semifinals

The No. 7-seeded Boron softball team’s spectacular season came to an end in the CIF State SoCal Division 4 Regional Semifinals on Thursday at Holtville.

The No. 3-seeded Vikings pitched a one-hitter and won 6-0 to advance to Saturday’s championship game against No. 1 Santa Paula, which defeated No. 5 Imperial 5-2 on Thursday.

