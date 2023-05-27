Bobcats ready for second chance

Boron’s Kaili York couldn’t have said it any better.
“This is nothing new to us,” the Bobcats senior said. “We’ve done this before.”
Almost a year ago to the day, in fact.
Last year, Boron was the top seed and made it to the CIF-Central Section Division 5 championship game before losing to second-seeded Caruthers, 14-4.
But that was last season.
The Bobcats are primed for the next chapter.
Boron, seeded second, is back this season in the Division 5 championship game where it will face No. 12 Dos Palos at 1:30 p.m. today at Fresno State’s Margie Wright Stadium.
“Mentally, we’re really prepared. Even though we have a lot going on, our mindset is on the CIF title,” York said. “We’re not overlooking anybody. I’m excited for my last game; hopefully it will be a good one.”
York leads the team with an eye-popping .660 batting average. Hailey Davis and Leannie Lopez are both hitting .628 on a team that sports a .470 team batting average.
“I think we’re all more excited than nervous,” Lopez said. “It’s awesome to think we’re playing at Fresno State on a D1 field. We’ve had a good week of practice. We’ve been focusing on our offense so we don’t leave runners on base. I think (Dos Palos is) going to give us good competition.
“We told each other to be positive. We said we’re going to play as hard as we can and be proud of ourselves, no matter what the outcome is.”
The Bobcats (21-2) have only lost one game on the field to Apple Valley in their third game of the season. The other loss came as a forfeit to Frazier Mountain because they didn’t have enough players. The game was scheduled for April 11 during Boron’s Spring Break and many of its players were away.
Since then, the Bobcats have won 12 consecutive games, including a semifinal victory against No. 3 Washington Union, 3-1, on Tuesday.
“We’re all healthy,” Boron head coach Mitch Nakaahiki said. “My job is just to keep them focused on softball. I tell them seven days without softball makes one ‘weak.’
“I think our heads are on right. We’re all on the same page. The main focus is everyone doing their job.”
Nakaahiki is in his second stint as head coach. He coached the Bobcats from 2008-2010. Since taking over in 2019, he holds a 64-24 record.
Despite being a well-oiled machine on offense, outscoring their opponents 242-30 this season, the Bobcats have one of the best pitchers in the state in Hailey Davis. Over the past two seasons, Davis is 31-2 with a 0.53 ERA, including a 17-1 record this season. On the season, she has struck out 264 batters in 115 innings and walked just eight. She has struck out a combined 442 batters over the past two seasons.
“I know they have a really good pitcher,” Dos Palos head coach David Jacobo said of Davis. “I really think it’s going to be a good one. We have a good one, too (in Breann Raney). I think it’s going to be a pitchers’ duel. It’s going to come down to which team hits better and which team puts the ball in play.”
The Broncos (13-8) have an eight-game winning streak and have outscored their opponents 72-11 during that streak.
However, Dos Palos’ road to the championship game hasn’t been quite as smooth as Boron’s. The Broncos have played every playoff game on the road, including travelling more than 1,600 miles in three playoff games.
Jacobo said it will be like a home game for his team with the school being only 45 minutes away.
“I think we’re playing our best softball right now, and we’re extremely excited to be here,” said Jacobo, who is in his first season as head coach. “It will be an awesome experience for us. It’s awesome to see the girls getting recognition. We’ve gotten better all season, and it’s been a pretty good little run.”
The Broncos, which lost seven of their first nine games, are led by Raney who is 8-1 with a 2.98 ERA. Hannah Slimp leads the team with a .429 batting average, while Liliana Coronado and Kiley Lish are batting .393 and .354, respectively. Last season, Dos Palos competed in Division 4 and was seeded fifth before being knocked out in the second round of the playoffs.
“I don’t know much about them, but we just want to play,” Nakaahiki said of the Broncos. “It doesn’t matter who we play. I’m just excited about the opportunity. We are just going to try our best to win.”
Both teams have one common opponent. The Bobcats beat Bishop both times in league play, 9-0 and 3-0, while Dos Palos defeated it in the second round of the playoffs, 8-2, at Bishop on May 18.
