Bobcats make statement with shutout win

BORON — The Boron football team shut out Bishop Montgomery in a 48-0 victory to start the season on Friday at Boron High School.
The defense was near perfect and the offense followed suit.
Andrew Gartica rushed for 82 yards and one touchdown for the Bobcats (1-0), while Isaiah Morgan rushed for 56 yards and one score, while also catching a touchdown.
Izzy Flores also had two touchdowns and rushed for 51 yards, while quarterback Jalen York was 5-for-10, passing for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Josue Magallanes caught the other touchdown pass.
Boron plays at Mira Monte next Friday.
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill football team played a tight game against Hart, but fell short in a 14-7 loss to open the season on Friday at Quartz Hill High School.
The game was scoreless at halftime. All three touchdowns were scored in the fourth quarter.
Hart (1-0) went up 14-0 in the fourth quarter.
Quartz Hill (0-1) then answered on a 60-yard kickoff return from Adonyss Currie and a PAT by Jeffrey Kavanagh to cut the deficit in half, 14-7, with 3:35 left in the game. Then, the Royals just ran out of time.
Hart’s touchdowns were both on passes by quarterback Timmy Larkins. The first was a 13-yard touchdown to Shawn Irwin and the second was a 10-yard pass to Zach Rogozik.
Quartz Hill plays at Burroughs (Ridgecrest) next Friday.
CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City football team came up against a tough Fillmore and lost 43-7 in the season opener for both teams.
The Ravens (0-1) scored their lone touchdown on a seven-yard run by Josh Moore.
Cal City plays at Lindsay next Friday.
