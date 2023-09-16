Bobcats fall to Rio Hondo Prep for first loss of season

IRWINDALE — One play certainly doesn’t win or lose a game.
But it can certainly change the momentum of a game.
Boron learned that in its game against Rio Hondo Prep.
The Bobcats trailed 15-0 in the second quarter, but rallied with a long, methodical drive, which set them up on the 1-yard line. On third and goal, a mishandled snap that was knocked out of the hands of quarterback Jalen York, resulted in Rio Hondo Prep recovering the ball on the Boron 4-yard line.
That changed the trajectory of the game as the Kares went on to score following the turnover. The 14-point swing gave Rio Hondo Prep a 22-0 lead.
It just wasn’t the Bobcats’ night as three turnovers, missed tackles and injuries ruined their perfect start to the season as Rio Hondo Prep gave Boron its first loss of the season with a convincing 42-6 victory, Friday night at the Kare Youth League football stadium.
“That was definitely a momentum swing,” Boron head coach Sherman Burkhead said. “It’s hard for our defense to be on the field for a long time and then turn around and ask the same guys to play offense.
“They were a very physical team. We weren’t surprised with anything they did. They’re well-coached and very disciplined. They capitalize on momentum shifts and mistakes. It’s not like we weren’t prepared. We worked hard all week, and we were focused.”
Boron (4-1) could never get its high-octane offense rolling. The Bobcats entered the game averaging nearly 400 yards per game, however, they could only muster half that as they were held to 184 yards of offense.
“After that fumble, we couldn’t let our quarterback get down,” junior running back Isaiah Morgan said. “Both teams played physical tonight, but now we just have to take this bye week and get ready for a league championship. That was the best team we’ve played all season. We came in thinking we could play with them, but we know we have to hit people in the mouth first.”
Morgan and Andrew Gartica entered the game averaging a combined 256 yards per game. The 1-2 duo was held to just 68 combined rushing yards. Gartica was one of the top players in the state in rushing yards and touchdowns.
“This was a good wake-up call for us,” said Gartica, who finished with six catches for 53 yards. “This game showed that anyone can hang with us. I was a little overconfident. I let some of that media stuff get to me.
“Now we see our weaknesses, but we have to keep on pushing. It’s not disappointing at all. If we would have won by 50 (points), it wouldn’t show us anything that we need to work on.”
To make matters worse for Boron, it lost senior leader Dylan Kindschi in the second quarter, with what Burkhead says is a separated shoulder. According to Burkhead, he doesn’t see Kindschi returning the rest of the season. He is second on the team in tackles.
“That really hurt us,” Burkhead said of losing Kindschi. “We missed a lot of tackles. There are some games that we tackle well and some games where we don’t. Tonight, we missed a lot of tackles. As coaches, we will take responsibility for that and get these kids ready. If there was a moral victory, I saw these 18 boys never quit. They fought all the way to the end.”
The Bobcats scored their lone touchdown when York connected with Josue Magallanes from 19 yards out with only 20 seconds remaining in the game.
