Bobcats fall to Broncs in High Desert League

BORON — The Boron girls volleyball players didn’t seem like themselves in their match against Kern Valley.
At times, the Bobcats played with high energy, but for the majority of the match they seemed lethargic and non-communicative.
It showed in the end result.
The Broncs came into Boron’s gymnasium and walked away with a 27-25, 25-14, 22-25, 25-12 victory over the Bobcats, Tuesday evening.
“We beat ourselves tonight,” Bobcats head coach Natalie Russell said. “It seems like we’re like a train. When one starts getting off track, the rest follow suit. We watched it derail. The momentum shifts were back and forth. Our communication was way off, and we work really hard on that in practice. There were just a lot of unnecessary errors.”
The first set was probably the most competitive set of the match. The Bobcats (4-2, 1-1 HDL) grabbed a 13-12 lead early on, but the Broncs rallied to take a 16-13 lead. After Boron tied the set, 16-16, Kern Valley went on a 5-0 run to take a 21-16.
That was a recurring theme the entire match as Boron gave up points in bunches.
The Bobcats had an opportunity to take the set after they earned a 24-23 lead following a hitting error by the Broncs. Kern Valley, however, responded to earn a set point of its own after taking a 25-24 lead. A rejection stuff block by Boron’s Yazmin Page evened the set, 25-25. But the Broncs regained their momentum following a kill and an ace to take the first set.
“This wasn’t our day for sure,” Russell said. “Our momentum came and went and was like a roller coaster. There were so many highs and lows. Coaching girls is like fire and ice. Sometimes they’ll come out super hot or super cold. It’s absolutely frustrating.”
After dropping the first set, Boron’s energy was drained, and its momentum deflated. The Broncs (6-4-1, 1-2) took advantage of the Bobcats’ melancholy demeanor.
Kern Valley won seven of the first nine points to lead, 7-2. The Broncs kept their foot on the gas by winning points in bunches after leading 17-10 and 21-12.
“A lot of us got in our own heads, including myself,” Boron’s Danica Ward said. “We just really need to get back in the groove. After we lost the first set, it just brought our mood down and that’s why we dropped the second set. In the third set, we came out with so much energy.
“It’s about teamwork and collaboration. I think we were just physically tired. I think we used all our energy in the third set to come back and let up in the fourth. I know we could’ve played better. In the end, they just had more energy. I know we will respond; I just think we need a day of rest.”
Knowing their backs were against the wall entering the third set and trailing 2-0, the Bobcats responded with a vengeance. Boron played like a team that was desperate as its energy level increased several notches.
The Broncs held a slim 14-11 lead before Boron reeled off six consecutive points to lead 17-14 and ignite the crowd. Kern Valley didn’t let up, regaining the lead, 18-17. The Bobcats rallied to win the set by winning seven of the next 10 points to lead, 24-21, while sending the match into a fourth set.
“A lot of us came in thinking we were going to suck because it was Kern Valley,” Boron’s Leannie Lopez said. “We were intimidated and already psyched out from the beginning. We got beat on simple mistakes. We got down on ourselves and didn’t know where our heads were at. We get in our heads way too much. When one person gets upset, we let it affect all of us. It’s disappointing because I know we can do better. We could have come out a lot harder.”
Ward led the Bobcats with eight kills. Page finished with five kills and three blocks, while Lopez had four kills.
Boron has a busy rest of the week as it hosts a double-header against Mammoth on Thursday. Then the Bobcats play in the Cal City tournament on Friday and Saturday.
