Bobcats earn hard-fought win vs. ’Runners

ROSAMOND — Boron head coach Robert Kostopoulos knows his team is going to have to grind out every game.
Against Rosamond, in the league opener for the Bobcats, it was no different.
Kostopoulos’ intent was to use the spread against the Roadrunners, but with players out, he reverted back to the old reliable “bunch offense.”
The Bobcats opened the High Desert League in impressive fashion as they pounded out a hard-fought 29-14 victory against the much-improved host Roadrunners, Friday night at Rosamond High School.
“Tonight was a hard-fought win,” Kostopoulos said. “Every week is going to be a war and that’s exactly what it was. Those dudes (Rosamond) fought. They have some players over there. Throw Kenny (Price) and those guys a bone because they’ve drastically turned it around.”
It was a defensive battle in the first half as the lone touchdown of the half came following a six-play drive, which was capped by a 1-yard touchdown surge by Dylan Dadey. The Bobcats (3-4, 1-0) led 8-0 at halftime.
Dadey finished with 100 yards on 15 carries. The 6-foot-2, 250-pound wrecking ball finished with two touchdowns on the night. He added an interception late in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for Boron.
“It was a dog fight,” Dadey said. “In the first half, we looked sluggish. I wasn’t sure getting off the bus how we were going to play. I loved our energy in the second half. I just want to thank my boys for allowing me to do what I did. Rosamond is a good team, they need to keep their heads up. We have some things to clean up, but this was a good win for us.”
Boron took a 15-0 lead following another six-play drive, which resulted in another Dadey touchdown run, this time from 11 yards out after he bulldozed his way into the end zone.
“After the Arvin beatdown, I wanted to see how much fight we had in us,” Kostopoulos said. “I hope tonight we get more buy in and belief. This is one we had to grind out.”
The Roadrunners (1-7, 0-2) made their first visit to the red zone at the end of the third quarter and into the fourth. They used a 12-play methodical drive, which resulted in a 10-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Ty’Shawn Flowers to Isaias Cibrian. Following the 2-point conversion, Rosamond was right in the game trailing just 15-8.
That momentum was short-lived, however, because on the ensuing kickoff Andrew Gartica, shook a couple of would-be tacklers and took it 85 yards for the score and helped the Bobcats build a 21-8 lead.
“I told the boys that we were three to four plays away from beating those guys,” first-year Rosamond head coach Kenny Price said. “They played hard tonight. Boron is a really good football team and tonight I felt like we earned the chance for a victory. It just didn’t go that way.”
The Bobcats recovered the ensuing onside kick following Gartica’s touchdown return, but they gave it right back on the next play after they lost a fumble to the Roadrunners. Rosamond promptly drove down the field and made the game interesting when Flowers tossed his second touchdown pass over the middle to Justin Williams, and the Roadrunners trailed 21-14 with 6:27 remaining.
“We’re improving each week,” said Flowers, who passed for 103 yards. “I thought we played well. This is the first time we never gave up. We almost made a comeback. It was the little mistakes that hurt us tonight. We need to continue to clean up the little things and continue to work hard in practice.”
Boron recovered the onside kick following the Roadrunners’ score. The Bobcats held the ball on the Rosamond 35-yard line. On fourth-and-7, Kostopoulos opted to go for it. The Bobcats threw just their second pass of the game, and it turned out to be one of the biggest plays of the night.
Jalen York connected with Dylan Kindschi for a 34-yard pass all the way to the 1-yard line. On the next play, York burrowed his way into the end zone from a yard out, putting the game out of reach with 1:19 remaining.
“I think we just wanted it more tonight,” Kindschi said. “We relied on each other and we made the plays when we needed to.”
