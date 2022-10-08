 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
HS Football | High Desert League: Boron 29, Rosamond 14

Bobcats earn hard-fought win vs. ’Runners

  • 0

ROSAMOND — Boron head coach Robert Kostopoulos knows his team is going to have to grind out every game.

Against Rosamond, in the league opener for the Bobcats, it was no different.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.