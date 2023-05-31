Bobcats advance

SAN FERNANDO — The No. 7-seeded Boron softball team won its first state tournament game with a 2-1 victory over No. 2-seeded San Fernando on Tuesday in the CIF State SoCal Regional Division 4 first round at San Fernando High School.
“We’ve never done this as a school, so just to come out here as little as we are and (San Fernando) being over 2,000 kids and us being like 150, it feels great to beat a team,” Boron junior pitcher Hailey Davis said.
It was a tight game throughout, but the Bobcats got the outs when they desperately needed them and got a couple of clutch hits in the game.
“It was a nail-biter,” Boron coach Mitch Nakaahiki said. “It was a good game.”
Davis stranded 10 Tigers base runners, getting out of jams in the second, fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
San Fernando stranded runners on first and second in the final three frames.
After pulling within one run when Arianna Ramirez scored on an error with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, another batter reached on an error for the Tigers. But leadoff batter Bernyce Vargas hit into a fielder’s choice 6-5 groundout to end the inning.
In the bottom of the seventh, Davis quickly got the first two outs on a strikeout and a pop up. But Kaylie Morales, who had struck out three times in the game, dribbled a double through the left side and represented the tying run.
The Bobcats then intentionally walked Ramirez to represent the game-winning run.
But Davis got Mariana Briones to strike out swinging to end the game.
“When I walked a couple, I thought, ‘Just keep pushing through it,’” Davis said. “Every pitch matters, so striking out some of them happened to be in that moment, so it really helped. Yeah, we made a few errors, but at the end of the day, we won.”
Davis allowed one unearned run on eight hits and four walks with 15 strikeouts. She is now tied for second in the state, according to Maxpreps, with 291 strikeouts on the season.
She struck out the side on 11 pitches, all strikes, in the first inning and opened the game with 12 straight strikes before throwing a ball.
After the game, her arm was hurting.
“It just starts hurting after a little bit,” Davis said. “This is the first time for awhile. I think it’s just from pitching on Thursday and then pitching on Saturday. I’m going to take (Wednesday) off, ice it, heat it, whatever makes it better.”
The Bobcats got on the board in the fourth inning, starting the second time through the lineup with leadoff batter Kaili York.
York hit a blooper to left field and the San Fernando left fielder tried to make a play but ended up running past the ball, letting it sit with no one close by to grab it. That let York round the bases for a leadoff triple to start the fourth inning.
Boron catcher Leannie Lopez immediately followed with a single to center field to bring home York for the first run.
With Davis batting, Lopez was picked off at first base for the first out.
Davis followed with a home run to left field. Knowing it was gone right off the bat, Davis started running to first, pointing at her shot as it cleared the fence.
“I have only hit a couple this year over, maybe like two, so that one felt great, especially in a state game,” Hailey Davis said. “It put us up.”
Boron’s Bella Job reached on an error, Carolina Jauregui drew a walk and Jordan Davis singled to left field to load the bases.
But a double play got the Tigers out of the inning.
The Bobcats had three runners called out on the base paths. Hailey Davis picked up the first hit of the game with two outs in the first inning, but she was caught off first base on a pickoff throw and tried her luck at second base, but was thrown out.
Then, Job led off the second inning with a hit to left field, but misunderstood when she was told to round first base and kept running for second, where she was thrown out.
Boron left runners on first and second in both the fifth and sixth innings and wasted a leadoff single by Payton Fox in the top of the seventh as the next three batters were retired.
“I’m just still waiting for all the green confetti of softballs falling down on me,” Nakaahiki said. “We can hit, we’re just not doing it.”
York was 1-for-3 with a walk, a triple and a run. The fact that she has been playing softball in the playoffs is impressive as she was in a terrible car accident after trying to avoid hitting a dog during spring break in April. The car flipped front to back and rolled twice. Unfortunately, she still hit and killed the dog.
“Honestly, I think it was kind of a miracle because I had a lot of fractures in my back,” York said. “It does really hurt to do some stuff, like hitting especially. Other than that, I almost feel 100%.”
Despite the pain in her back, she didn’t want to miss her senior season.
“Just because it was my last year and I was doing really good before,” York said about why she wanted to return.
She has helped the Bobcats win the CIF-Central Section Division 5 title and now their first state tournament game.
“I’m so glad I have a team that no matter what still has our back,” York said.
She said she’s especially proud of the younger team members.
“I really am, especially the younger girls that are new to this,” York said. “The older girls, we’ve all done this before, we’ve all been here. But, the new ones, they’re not acting psyched out or anything like that.”
Lopez finished 1-for-4 with an RBI, while Hailey Davis was 2-for-4 with a home run, Job was 1-for-3 and reached on two errors, Jordan Davis was 1-for-3, Alexis Kindschi was 1-for-2 and Fox was 1-for-3. Jauregui was 0-for-1 with two walks.
Villegas finished 2-for-4 for the Tigers, while Natalia Hernandez was also 2-for-4.
San Fernando won the CIF-City Section title in 2021, but lost this season’s City Section Division 1 title to Chavez, 8-7, after allowing two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Boron moves on to the SoCal Division 4 semifinals where they will travel to No. 3-seeded Holtville, which defeated No. 6 Ganesha 9-3 on Tuesday. Holtville, which plays in the CIF San Diego Section, is nearly four hours and 242 miles away from Boron.
“This was a heck of a game and I’m thinking it’s going to be harder and harder,” Nakaahiki said.
