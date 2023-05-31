 Skip to main content
Softball | CIF State SoCal Division 4 First Round | Boron 2, San Fernando 1

Bobcats advance

Boron wins first-round regional game

SAN FERNANDO — The No. 7-seeded Boron softball team won its first state tournament game with a 2-1 victory over No. 2-seeded San Fernando on Tuesday in the CIF State SoCal Regional Division 4 first round at San Fernando High School.

“We’ve never done this as a school, so just to come out here as little as we are and (San Fernando) being over 2,000 kids and us being like 150, it feels great to beat a team,” Boron junior pitcher Hailey Davis said.

