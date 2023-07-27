Blue Jays Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

The Toronto Blue Jays’ Whit Merrifield hits a three-run home run during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The Blue Jays won 8-1 to take two of three games from the Dodgers.

 Kyusung Gong

LOS ANGELES — Whit Merrifield and the Toronto Blue Jays took a page from “Ted Lasso.”

The title character in the sports comedy-drama TV series told his soccer team to be goldfish because the creatures have short memories.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.