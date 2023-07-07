John Deere Classic Golf

Associated Press

Jonas Blixt, of Sweden, walks to the green on the 18th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament on Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.

 Charlie Neibergall

SILVIS, Ill. — Jonas Blixt heated up on the back nine at TPC Deere Run on Thursday, playing his last six holes in 6 under for a 9-under 62 and a two-shot lead over Grayson Murray in the first round of the John Deere Classic.

Murray was 8 under through 13 holes but stalled from there. He bogeyed his final hole and shot 64. Cameron Young, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 19, also closed with a bogey and was part of a big group three shots back.

