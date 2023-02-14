Lakers Trail Blazers Basketball

Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (center) drives to the basket against Lakers forward Anthony Davis (left) and guard Dennis Schroder (right) during the first half, Monday, in Portland, Ore.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard had 40 points, including eight 3-pointers, to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 127-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.

LeBron James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, missed his third straight game for the Lakers with a sore left ankle. He hasn't played since breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record last Tuesday in a loss to Oklahoma City.

