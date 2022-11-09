WCup Blatter

Associated Press

FIFA President Sepp Blatter announces that Qatar will be hosting the 2022 Soccer World Cup, on Dec. 2, 2010, during the FIFA 2018 and 2022 World Cup Bid Announcement in Zurich, Switzerland. Blatter said on Tuesday that picking Qatar to host the World Cup was a mistake 12 years ago.

 Walter Bieri

GENEVA — Picking Qatar to host the World Cup was a mistake 12 years ago, FIFA’s president at the time Sepp Blatter said Tuesday, again citing a meeting between Nicolas Sarkozy and Michel Platini for swaying key votes.

The 86-year-old Blatter spoke with the Swiss newspaper group Tamedia in his first major interview since being acquitted with Platini in July of financial misconduct at FIFA after a trial at federal criminal court.

