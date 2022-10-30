NASCAR Homestead Cup Auto Racing

Associated Press

Driver Ryan Blaney stands on pit road during NASCAR Cup Series practice at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Oct. 22, in Homestead, Fla. Blaney gets his crew chief back for Sunday’s important playoff race at Martinsville Speedway.

 Terry Renna

Ryan Blaney gets his crew chief back for the most important weekend of his NASCAR season after an untimely suspension. The first task for Jonathan Hassler? Get his driver a strong starting spot in the last race to qualify for the championship.

There are three spots up for grab at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday race, and Joey Logano is the only driver qualified for next week’s winner-take-all final four at Phoenix Raceway.

