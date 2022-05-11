Blake Moore breaks Cal City record in loss

CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City baseball team lost to visiting Kern Valley 10-0 in six innings on Tuesday, but freshman pitcher Blake Moore broke the school record for strikeouts in a season.
Moore entered the game with 100 strikeouts, just three short of the record (103) set in 2010. He struck out six batters in four innings to finish with 106 with one game left to play.
The Ravens had just one hit in the game, an infield single by Cesar Vera. But they also allowed just two hits in the game with Kern Valley scoring most of their runs on walks and errors.
California City ends the regular season at Boron on Thursday.
CIF-SS Division 2 2nd Round
Maranatha 4, Quartz Hill 2
The Quartz Hill baseball team’s season came to an end with a 4-2 loss to Maranatha in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 playoffs on Tuesday.
The Royals (21-9) won the Golden League title with a 13-1 record this season.
Maranatha plays at Lakewood in the quarterfinals on Friday. Lakewood defeated Norco 3-2 on Tuesday.
CIF-SS Division 5 2nd Round
Tustin 4, Knight 3
The Knight baseball team lost to Tustin 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs on Tuesday.
The Hawks (12-7) scored all three of their runs in the second inning and led 3-0 until the Tillers scored two in the fourth and one in the fifth to tie the game at 3-3. Then, they walked it off in the bottom of the seventh.
Knight finished third in the Golden League standings this season.
Tustin will play Temple City in the quarterfinals on Friday. Temple City defeated Valley View 3-1 on Tuesday.
Softball
CIF-SS Division 7 2nd Round
Linfield Christian 8, Littlerock 7
One of Littlerock’s most successful seasons in recent years came to a close with an 8-7 loss to Linfield Christian on Tuesday in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 7 playoffs.
The Lobos finished fourth in the Golden League (8-6) and had their best season in 17 years, qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2005.
Linfield Christian plays Rosemead in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Rosemead defeated Lennox Academy 3-0 on Tuesday.
