NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson arrived for the NHL draft in Music City this week reflecting on the tear-down job he began conducting a summer ago by trading away Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach.

And that was before Davidson essentially completed the process by dealing away Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers in February. Then, the organization and longtime captain Jonathan Toews decided to part ways.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.