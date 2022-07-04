The Birmingham Stallions, which features two Valley athletes, held on for a comeback victory over the Philadelphia Stars, 33-30, to win the inaugural United States Football League championship on Sunday in Canton, Ohio.
Quartz Hill grad Bryan Mills and Palmdale grad Josh Shaw are both members of the championship Stallions.
Shaw was credited with four tackles — three solo — in the title game.
The Stallions led 20-9 at halftime, but Philadelphia quarterback Case Cookus rallied the Stars to a 23-20 lead with two second-half touchdown passes. With 7:56 left to play, however, Cookus was carted off the field with a broken leg.
With Birmingham starting quarterback J’Mar Smith riding an exercise bike on the sideline because of a leg problem, backup quarterback Alex McGough capped an eight-play, 64-yard drive with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Vic Bolden Jr. with 3:09 to play to put the Stallions back in front, 26-23.
On the Stars’ next snap, Stallions linebacker Scooby Wright intercepted Costello and ran 46 yards for a touchdown with 2:53 to play as Birmingham took a 33-23 lead.
KJ Costello came back with a 12-yard touchdown pass with 1:43 left and the Stallions defense had to hold strong to keep their 30-33 lead.
Stallions running back Bo Scarbrough ran for 135 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries. Scarbrough scored on a 36-yard run as Birmingham took a 10-3 lead with 1:24 left in the first quarter. Scarbrough broke a 70-yard run to set up a field goal on the final snap of the first half.
Bolden, with six catches for 64 yards and the go-ahead touchdown, was named the MVP of the championship game.
