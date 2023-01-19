Dolphins Bills Football

Associated Press

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott reacts during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills host the Bengals this weekend.

 

 Joshua Bessex

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y.  — Damar Hamlin is back on his feet, and that’s uplifting enough in allowing coach Sean McDermott and the Buffalo Bills to focus on their immediate future rather than an emotional past in preparing to host the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC divisional playoff on Sunday.

In some three weeks time, the Bills — and the Bengals for that matter, too —- have gone from having their game canceled after Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati, to being consoled by the safety’s remarkable recovery.

