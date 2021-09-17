This week it is the Big Ten that gets an opportunity to make a statement.
The Pac-12 was in the spotlight last week, and while the conference as a whole didn’t fare well going 3-5 in nonconference games against FBS opponents, Oregon’s upset at Ohio State was a potential season-shaper.
The Big Ten has five teams facing ranked nonconference opponents on Saturday. According to the Big Ten network, that hasn’t happened since October 4, 1975.
The main event is Saturday night in Happy Valley with No. 22 Auburn at No. 10 Penn State, a rare SEC-Big Ten regular-season game matching ranked teams in a home stadium. The last was No. 3 Alabama’s 27-11 victory at No. 23 Penn State in 2011.
The only other time a ranked SEC team has played at a Big Ten school was Georgia at Michigan in 1965. The Bulldogs won 15-7.
Elsewhere Saturday, four games have unranked Big Ten teams facing ranked nonconference foes. The Big Ten is an underdog in each and the road team in three of them, so keep expectations modest.
Especially for Nebraska, which is a three-touchdown underdog against Oklahoma in a meeting that celebrates the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Game of the Century between the Cornhuskers and Sooners. Nostalgia might be the only appeal of this matchup of former Big Eight/12 rivals.
Purdue (at No. 12 Notre Dame) and Michigan State (at No. 24 Miami) are both single-digit road underdogs and Indiana is underdog at home against No. 8 Cincinnati.
Nether is ranked, but Minnesota at Colorado is another Power Five vs. Power Five there for the taking for the Big Ten.
The Big Ten’s best, Ohio State, took a hit last week, but the rest of the league can pick up the slack on Saturday.
The picks with lines from FanDuel Sportsbook:
SATURDAY
No. 1 Alabama (minus 15½) at No. 11 Florida
The last Gators QB to beat the Tide was Tim Tebow; ‘Bama has won seven straight meetings, the last three in the SEC championship game ... ALABAMA 42-28.
South Carolina (plus 30½) at No. 2 Georgia
Bulldogs might get QB JT Daniels back, but figure they’ll play it safe against an SEC rival that barely squeaked by East Carolina last week ... GEORGIA 35-10.
Nebraska (plus 22½) at No. 3 Oklahoma
Last meeting came in the 2010 Big 12 championship game; since parting ways, the Huskers are 80-60 and Sooners are 108-25 ... OKLAHOMA 45-21.
Kent State (plus 22½) at No. 5 Iowa
Hawkeyes have scored at least 25 points in eight straight games (all wins), a school record ... IOWA 41-14, BEST BET.
Georgia Tech (plus 28½) at No. 6 Clemson
Tigers have a 29-game home winning streak and seven straight wins against the Yellow Jackets ... CLEMSON 45-10.
New Mexico (plus 28½) at No. 7 Texas A&M
Lobos start former Kentucky QB Terry Wilson, who has completed 73% of his passes for six touchdowns ... TEXAS A&M 49-13.
No. 8 Cincinnati (minus 3½) at Indiana
Bearcats QB Desmond Ridder is averaging 11.4 yards per attempt but the Hoosiers will be a huge step up in competition from his first two games ... CINCINNATI 27-20.
Tulsa (plus 27½) at No. 9 Ohio State
Buckeyes coach Ryan Day didn’t exactly give a vote of confidence to defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs following another shoddy defensive performance ... OHIO STATE 52-21.
No. 22 Auburn (plus 6½) at No. 10 Penn State
Tigers don’t get to these parts much; Auburn’s only previous regular-season road game against a Big Ten team was 1931 at Wisconsin ... PENN STATE 24-20.
Purdue (plus 7½) at No. 12 Notre Dame
Irish have won seven straight and nine of 10 against the Boilermakers, but they haven’t played since 2014 ... NOTRE DAME 28-22.
Fresno State (plus 11½) at No 13. UCLA
Bruins are looking to go unbeaten in nonconference games for the first time since 2015 ... UCLA 34-21.
No. 14 Iowa State (minus 30½) at UNLV
Been kind of a disappointing start to the season for the Cyclones; nothing like a trip to Vegas to forget your troubles ... IOWA STATE 35-10.
No. 15 Virginia Tech (plus 2½) at West Virginia
Longtime rivals have played only once since 2017 and haven’t played on campus since 2005 ... VIRGINIA TECH 23-21.
No. 16 Coastal Carolina (minus 13½) at Buffalo
Bulls probably would have preferred hosting the Chants from Myrtle Beach in late October ... COASTAL CAROLINA 31-24.
Tulane (plus 14½) at No. 17 Mississippi
SEC championships: Rebels, six; Green Wave, three ... OLE MISS 41-28.
No. 19 Arizona State (minus 3½) at No. 23 BYU
Cougars, bound for the Big 12, trying to go 3-0 against the Pac-12 ... BYU 27-24.
Georgia Southern (plus 23½) at No. 20 Arkansas
Razorbacks have won consecutive games for the first time since 2017 and look to go 3-0 for the first time since 2016 ... ARKANSAS 34-13.
Virginia (plus 8½) at No. 21. North Carolina
Get to know Cavaliers QB Brennan Armstrong, who has thrown for 744 yards and seven touchdowns in two games ... NORTH CAROLINA 38-31.
Michigan State (plus 6½) at No. 24 Miami
Are the Spartans for real under second-year coach Mel Tucker? ... MICHIGAN STATE 31-28, UPSET SPECIAL.
Northern Illinois (plus 26½) at No. 25 Michigan
Wolverines are 34-1 against MAC schools ... MICHIGAN 45-14.
TWITTER REQUESTS
UCF (minus 6½) at Louisville, Friday — @ChristDavis034
Last time the Knights and Cardinals played was 2013, the one season both were members of the American Athletic Conference and UCF’s upset help send it to the BCS ... UCF 34-30.
Minnesota (plus 1½) at Colorado, Saturday — @40buffdad
Second straight week with a nonconference Power Five game for the Buffs ... MINNESOTA 21-19.
USC (minus 8½) at Washington State, Saturday — @Keith_Clark
What to expect from the post-Clay Helton Trojans? ... USC 27-21.
Florida State (plus 4½) at Wake Forest, Saturday — @gregnole
Seminoles trying to avoid first 0-3 start since 1976, the late Bobby Bowden’s first season as coach ... WAKE FOREST 28-26.
Oklahoma State (plus 3½) at Boise State, Saturday — @jeremyhansen15
Cowboys are second-to-last in the Big 12 in yards per play; not what you’d expect from a Mike Gundy team ... BOISE STATE 27-24.
___
Last week: 14-7 straight; 12-9 against the spread.
Season: 28-15 straight; 24-19 against the spread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.