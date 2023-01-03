Rose Bowl

KEVIN REECE/Special to the Valley Press

Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton (10) runs toward the end zone for a touchdown during the second half against Utah, Monday, in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Penn State won 35-21.

PASADENA — After Sean Clifford walked off the rainy field and into a warm standing ovation from Penn State’s fans in the waning minutes of a Rose Bowl victory, he couldn’t help thinking back 13 years to a camp that the 11-year-old quarterback attended in this venerable stadium.

“I just remember falling in love with football,” Clifford said of his first trip to Pasadena. “For it to come full circle, and then to be able to be a spoke in the wheel for this team in the Rose Bowl, is just such a blessing.”

