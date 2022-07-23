Hall of Fame Inductions Preview Baseball

Associated Press

David Ortiz speaks to reporters after his orientation tour of the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, May 2, in Cooperstown, N.Y. He will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday.

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Six months after he got one of the most amazing phone calls in sports, David Ortiz is still awestruck at his good fortune.

The former Boston Red Sox slugger known affectionately as Big Papi will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.