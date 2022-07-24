Giants Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday in Los Angeles.

 Mark J. Terrill

LOS ANGELES — Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers accomplished two milestones Saturday during their 4-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

Betts hit his 200th home run, becoming the 27th active player to reach that total. Combined with solo shots from Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman, it was the first time the three Dodgers stars at the top of the order have gone deep in the same game.

