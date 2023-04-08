Blue Jays Angels Baseball

Associated Press

The Angels’ Mike Trout (27) celebrates with designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) and Taylor Ward (left) after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday in Anaheim. Ward also scored.

ANAHEIM — Bo Bichette hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays overcame a two-run deficit to spoil the Los Angeles Angels' home opener with a 4-3 victory Friday night.

Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. each had two hits as the Blue Jays opened the final series of their season-opening, 10-game trip with their fourth consecutive win. Chris Bassitt (1-1) and three relievers combined on a three-hitter.

