Patrick Beverley, seen with the Minnesota Timberwolves in a first-round playoff game on April 26, was traded to the Jazz before the Lakers traded Utah for the guard on Thursday.

EL SEGUNDO — Patrick Beverley is returning to Los Angeles, this time joining LeBron James and the Lakers.

A fan favorite when he played for the Clippers, Beverley was acquired from the Utah Jazz on Thursday in exchange for guard Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson.

