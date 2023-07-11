Angels Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts (50), right, celebrates after his solo home run with Freddie Freeman (5) during the first inning of a game against the Angels in Los Angeles, Saturday.

 

 Kyusung Gong

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers ended the first half of the season with a bang.

All-Star Mookie Betts hit his 10th leadoff homer — tying the most in the first half in major league history — and Los Angeles homered five times for the second straight game to beat the slumping Angels 10-5 on Saturday night.

