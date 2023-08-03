Athletics Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

The Dodgers’ Mookie Betts hits a home run during the second inning against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday in Los Angeles. It was Betts’ 29th home run of the season and the Dodgers went on to rout the Athletics 10-1.

LOS ANGELES — All-Stars Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman put on a show early, then took the rest of the night off.

Betts hit his 29th homerFreeman went 3 for 4 and the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the lowly Oakland Athletics 10-1 on Wednesday night.

