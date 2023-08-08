Dodgers Padres Baseball

Associated Press

The Dodgers’ Mookie Betts (right) celebrates with teammates James Outman (center) and Miguel Rojas (11) after hitting a grand slam during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres, Monday, in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — Mookie Betts hit a grand slam to cap an eight-run fourth inning and the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers stunned the San Diego Padres 13-7 on Monday to win for the sixth time in seven games.

Betts drove a 3-0 pitch from Seth Lugo into the left-center seats, his 31st homer of the season, with one out in the fourth to give the Dodgers an 8-5 lead. Betts then punctuated his trot by pumping his fist several times as though he were pulling a train whistle, a celebration known as the “freight train” that was started by David Peralta, while his teammates repeated the gesture in the dugout.

