Dodgers Cardinals Baseball

Associated Press

The Dodgers’ Mookie Betts rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Chris Stratton during the eighth inning on Friday in St. Louis. The Dodgers won 5-0.

 Jeff Roberson

ST. LOUIS — Mookie Betts hit a three-run homer, Tony Gonsolin combined with four relievers on a two-hitter as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-0 on Friday night.

Gonsolin (2-1) continued his comeback from his spring training ankle injury. He allowed just one hit and two walks in five innings. The 2022 All-Star had picked up his first win of the season Sunday against San Diego after firing five scoreless innings.

