APTOPIX Dodgers Red Sox Baseball

Associated Press

The Dodgers’ Mookie Betts tips his helmet as he comes up to bat against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning on Friday in Boston. It was Betts’ first return to Fenway Park since leaving the Red Sox to join the Dodgers. Los Angeles won 7-4.

 Michael Dwyer

BOSTON — Mookie Betts didn’t arrive at Fenway Park with any expectations. He wanted to be ready to receive whatever came his way during his return to face the first major league franchise he played for.

On a night in which he was embraced and celebrated by his former team and its fan base, he left feeling satisfied. And above all, with a victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.