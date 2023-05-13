Padres Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

The Dodgers’ Mookie Betts (right) is congratulated by Freddie Freeman (left) after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Padres, Friday, in Los Angeles. Freeman followed with a homer of his own in the Dodgers’ 4-2 victory.

LOS ANGELES — A couple of former MVPs powered the Los Angeles Dodgers to a division win.

Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman homered back-to-back to regain the lead in the seventh inning, and the NL West leaders defeated the San Diego Padres 4-2 on Friday night for their third straight victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.