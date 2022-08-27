Dodgers Marlins Baseball

Associated Press

The Dodgers’ Mookie Betts (50) is congratulated by a teammate after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins, Friday, in Miami. Betts hit two home runs in the Dodgers’ win.

MIAMI — Mookie Betts homered twice and hit a go-ahead double in the Dodgers’ five-run 10th inning to lead Los Angeles past the Miami Marlins 10-6 on Friday night.

Freddie Freeman, Justin Turner and Trea Turner each had two hits and an RBI for the NL-West leading Dodgers, who are 27-7 since the All-Star break.

