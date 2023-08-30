Dodgers’ Mookie Betts

KEVIN REECE/Special to the Valley Press

The Dodgers’ Mookie Betts (50) throws to first after forcing out the Diamondbacks’ Nick Ahmed (13) at second base during Tuesday’s game at Dodger Stadium. 

LOS ANGELES — Mookie Betts launched his career-high 36th home run, David Peralta went 3 for 4 and drove in a pair of runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-1 on Tuesday night for their fourth consecutive win at home.

Clayton Kershaw (12-4) allowed one run and three hits in five innings, struck out five and walked three. He tied Don Drysdale (209) for second on the franchise wins list.

