The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani (17) congratulates Mike Trout (27) on his home run in front of Tampa Bay Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt during the sixth inning on Tuesday in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Rays won 11-1.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.  — Christian Bethancourt had two run-scoring hits in the same inning and later moved from behind the plate to the mound to pitch a scoreless ninth as the surging Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Angels 11-1 on Tuesday night.

The Rays own the top AL wild-card spot. They have won four straight and 10 of 12, and they moved a season-best 12 games over .500 at 67-55.

