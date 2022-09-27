Germany Soccer USA Japan

Christian Pulisic (right) follows the game from the bench during the international friendly soccer match between USA and Japan, Friday, in Duesseldorf, Germany.

Christian Pulisic and Ricardo Pepi will join the U.S. starting lineup for the Americans’ last World Cup warmup against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday night after coach Gregg Berhalter admitted “we got our butts kicked” by Japan last week.

The 14th-ranked U.S. failed to get a single shot on target in Friday’s 2-0 defeat to No 24 Japan, a match Pulisic missed because of an unspecified injury.

