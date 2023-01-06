Mavericks Bulls Basketball

United States men's national soccer team head coach Gregg Berhalter (center) looks at a camera after the Chicago Bulls defeated the Dallas Mavericks, Dec. 10, in Chicago.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.  — Gregg Berhalter says he wants to remain as the U.S. men’s national team coach through the 2026 World Cup and move forward from the disclosure he kicked a woman in 1991 who later became his wife.

Danielle Reyna, a former American player who was the college roommate of Rosalind Santana — Berhalter’s future wife — informed the U.S. Soccer Federation of the 1991 incident on Dec. 11. That came after Berhalter made remarks at a leadership conference that did not identify a player by name but were critical of 20-year-old Gio Reyna, the son of Danielle Reyna and former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna.

