US head coach Gregg Berhalter celebrates after his team won a World Cup Group B match against Iran, 1-0, on Wednesday at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

DOHA, Qatar — Gregg Berhalter felt like a student when he signed with the Dutch club Zwolle 28 years ago. The U.S. coach plans to apply the lessons he learned when the Americans play the Netherlands on Saturday for a berth in the World Cup quarterfinals.

“I went to Holland just out of university and (was) totally unprepared for professional level soccer,” Berhalter said Friday. “If I wasn’t in Holland, I don’t think I would have had that building that really helped shape my ideas.”

