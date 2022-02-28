Benedictine upsets UAV

LANCASTER — When the University of Antelope Valley men’s basketball team looks back at its game against the Benedictine University at Mesa, it will look at a couple of numbers.
And the Pioneers won’t like what they see. Twenty percent and 13-for-33.
The Pioneers shot a dismal 5-of-25 (20 percent) from 3-point range and an equally disappointing 13-of-33 from the free-throw line and were bounced from the quarterfinals of the Cal Pac Championships by Benedictine, 75-70, Sunday evening at the Pioneer Event Center.
UAV (17-16) was the host of the tournament after it won the Cal Pac title in the 2019-2020 season when it cut down the nets to make the NAIA National Tournament. Last season was affected by COVID-19.
“I’m so proud of the guys. They fought hard,” Pioneers head coach Jordan Mast said. “I especially feel for our senior, Derrick Green. In the end, they just made more shots than we did.”
It was the second time in two weeks that the third-seeded Pioneers lost to the sixth-seeded Redhawks (12-15). Benedictine defeated UAV 85-70 on Super Bowl Sunday in Lancaster.
Now, instead of the host Pioneers moving on in the tournament, the Redhawks will face second-seeded Simpson, another Redhawks team in the semifinals. The other semifinal will feature top-seeded St. Katherine’s against fourth-seeded Cal-Martime, which defeated UC-Merced in the other quarterfinal game.
“I’m proud of the growth this year. I think they represented our school well,” Mast said of his players. “We had a lot of ups and downs, but I’m proud of the way we responded.”
The Redhawks led 31-30 at halftime and held a slim 44-42 lead midway through the second half. Benedictine extended its lead to 59-43 with 9:05 remaining following a 15-1 run, which included three 3-pointers and one conventional three-point play.
The Pioneers, however, showed their resiliency as they began to chip away at the Redhawks’ lead. Back-to-back buckets by Arik Nicholas trimmed the lead to 59-47 with 6:57 left.
A 3-pointer followed by another bucket by Green fueled a 9-0 run and cut the lead to 59-52 with 5:55 remaining.
Green led all scorers with 31 points and finished with eight rebounds. He was the only UAV player in double digits. LaVontay Ott added nine points and nine rebounds before fouling out late in the game. Tyler Murrell finished with eight points and four rebounds and teammates Hassan Bolden and Nicholas each had seven points.
“It was a tough game, but I thought we played pretty hard,” said Green, who played in his final game for the Pioneers. “This time of the season it comes down to making layups and free throws and we didn’t do that. The overall effort was there and I’m proud of this team.
“Hopefully this is a learning experience for them next year. We just struggled with their size. I’m proud of how we played; we never gave up.”
Benedictine outrebounded the undersized Pioneers, 50-40.
Still the Achilles’ heel for the Pioneers was their free- throw shooting. Murrell was the only one who shot above 50 percent as he was 5-of-5. UAV missed several free throws throughout the game, which could have tied the game or given it the lead.
Benedictine led 67-58 before Green hit a 3-pointer to inch closer 67-61 with 2:34 remaining. The Pioneers were 1-of-17 before the three by Green, the only other coming from Green.
Consecutive 3-pointers by Murrell followed by another by Green gave UAV hope, only trailing 71-67 with 68 seconds left.
Free throws by the Redhawks’ Jay Small and a layup late in the game by Small sealed the victory for Benedictine. Small led his team with 25 points, including four 3-pointers. Maurice Walton, who gave UAV fits, added 14 points and 10 rebounds.
The Pioneers started off sluggish as the Redhawks opened the game with an 8-0 run. An old-fashioned three-point play by Green gave UAV its first lead of the game 18-17.
“It was a hard-fought game. We played so hard, especially D.J. (Green). We really wanted to win this one for our senior leader,” Ott said. “Number 32 (Walton) is the guy. He’s their energy. Things just didn’t go our way, but we can learn from this. We just have to do better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.