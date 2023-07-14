Britain Golf Scottish Open

Associated Press

South Korea’s Byeong Hun An tees off on the ninth hole, during round one of the Scottish Open 2023 at The Renaissance Club on Thursday in North Berwick, Scotland.

 

 Steve Welsh

GULLANE, Scotland — Byeong Hun “Ben” An played well enough in the Scottish Open on Thursday that he had reason to hope he can stick around for more links golf next week.

An ran off four straight birdies early in his round at The Renaissance Club and closed with a 25-foot birdie putt on the tough par-3 ninth hole for a 9-under 61, giving him a two-shot lead over Davis Riley.

