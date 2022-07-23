Giants Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

The Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger (35) celebrates his grand slam at home plate with Max Muncy and Jake Lamb (18) in the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants on Friday in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — Cody Bellinger has struggled the past two seasons, but for at least one at-bat he was able to rediscover his past form.

Bellinger's grand slam broke a tie in the eighth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 5-1 Friday night for their ninth straight win at home.

