The Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger rounds third after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres, Aug. 7, in Los Angeles. Bellinger has been struggling at the plate and was benched on Tuesday.

MILWAUKEE — Cody Bellinger, the 2019 NL MVP whose production has fallen off dramatically since, was benched by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Bellinger might sit out the final three games of the team’s series at Milwaukee.

