Britain Cycling Worlds

The Netherlands’ Marit Raaijmakers (front) competes in the Women’s Elite Points Race on day six of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships on Tuesday in Glasgow, Scotland.

 

 Tim Goode

Lotte Kopecky finally put a dent in Britain’s dominance of the velodrome at the cycling world championships on Tuesday.

One day after the home nation took two more gold medals in track cycling, the Belgian multi-disciplinary standout regained her points race world title from Britain’s Neah Evans with a dominant performance. Kopecky and Australia’s Georgia Baker gained a lap on the field early, and that proved to be decisive in the duo going one-two in the 100-lap race.

