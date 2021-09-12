ACTON — The disruption from the COVID pandemic to the 2019-2020 high school athletic season will be long-lasting.
The Vasquez football didn’t play during the 2020 spring season and finally took the field for the first time in nearly two years on Friday night.
The Mustangs showed the rust of inactivity, losing to visiting Lancaster 59-12 in a game that was scheduled for the week before and was confirmed days before game day.
“For us, we’re very inexperienced,” Vasquez coach George Esquer said. “We didn’t play at all last year, in the spring, so this is our first game in a year and a half. COVID had us quarantined, so we lost some practices there.
“We need to work on our cohesiveness as a team. That’s what kind of hurt us. I’ve got a lot of first-time football players. I’ve got some returners, but we need to increase our football knowledge. We just need to have good, solid weeks of practice.”
Vasquez was playing its first game since Nov. 1, 2019.
Vasquez was originally scheduled to play Lancaster the previous week, but the Mustangs were forced to cancel the game.
Vasquez was scheduled to host Rosamond on Friday night, but the Roadrunners were forced to cancel, and since Lancaster had a bye, it was a good fit for both.
“We said ‘Let’s make it happen,’” Lancaster coach Anthony Coleman said.
Vasquez was set to open the season against Desert on Aug. 27.
Several football games in the Antelope Valley have been canceled already this season, far more than were affected during the unusual, abbreviated spring season in March and April.
Lancaster benefitted from having two weeks of practice, snapping a losing streak of 17 games that dated back to a 34-12 against Eastside on Oct. 19, 2018.
“I just think we had a nice couple of weeks,” Coleman said. “Last week we were supposed to play Vasquez, then the game got canceled. We kind of had a good two weeks of practice going in there. The guys are starting to practice a whole lot better.
“These guys have been working real hard since May, the end of the last COVID season. To finally go ahead and break this losing streak, I think we had a 17-game losing streak, so to break this losing streak in the fashion that we did tonight, it feels good and the players feel good.”
The Eagles finished with 519 total yards in offense and their defense forced one turnover and held Vasquez to168 total yards in the first half, when Lancaster took a 41-6 lead.
“We came out and played as a team,” said Lancaster junior quarterback Cedric SaMarion, who finished with five touchdowns. “We were able to execute what we put into practice and it showed. It feels great. Everything we’ve been working for finally came together. I feel that in practice, we’re acting as a team more instead of as individuals and I think that really helped us. We played as a team instead of as individuals.”
SaMarion completed 9-of-10 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns, to five different receivers. Sophomore Elijah Thompson caught four passes for 111 yards and one touchdown.
SaMarion also led the Eagles in rushing with 122 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Sophomore Deven Hooper had 82 yards and one touchdown on seven carries.
“We can’t get lazy. We can’t celebrate this win for too long,” SaMarion said. “We’ve got to get back to practice on Monday and work twice as hard as we did last week.”
Lancaster and the rest of the Golden League will begin league play on Friday, as Lancaster hosts Quartz Hill, Antelope Valley plays at Eastside, Palmdale travels to Knight and defending league champion Highland will play at Littlerock.
“We’re just excited to take this momentum going into league next week,” Coleman said. “The guys have to stay hungry. They have to understand that we have to practice perfect and clean up a few things and go into league tough.”
Vasquez has two nonleague games before it will make its debut in the Cross Valley League on Oct. 2 at Big Bear. Vasquez will host Castaic for the Mustangs’ homecoming next week.
Solid start
LANCASTER — The Lancaster Baptist football team won its second consecutive game to open the season, 41-6 against Noli Indian on Friday night at Lancaster Baptist High School.
Ozcar Vallejo led the Eagles (2-0) with three rushing touchdowns, Wyatt Langley and Sammy Flores both had one rushing touchdown apiece and Felipe DePaulaRosa finished with a receiving touchdown.
Lancaster Baptist will play at Valley Christian Academy in Santa Maria on Saturday in a 3 p.m. game.
Late start
The Mojave football team will start its season next weekend, when the Mustangs play Santa Clarita Christian at West Ranch High on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Mojave is the last football team in the Valley that has yet to take the field.
Mojave has 15 players and started practice two weeks ago.
The Mustangs, a perennial contender in the 8-man playoffs, go a late start due to a variety of issues.
