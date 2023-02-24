Lakers-Warriors KR

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James and Anthony Davis might finally have a supporting cast to help the Los Angeles Lakers make a push to get into the playoffs.

Malik Beasley scored 25 points and was one of eight players in double figures as the new-look Lakers returned from the All-Star break to beat the Golden State Warriors 124-111 on Thursday night.

