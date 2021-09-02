LANCASTER — Paraclete graduate Bryan Peck admits he couldn’t think of a better college to attend than one near the beach.
Westmont College, in Santa Barbara, was the last college Peck visited during the recruiting process.
Peck, a three-year varsity pitcher on the Paraclete baseball team, wanted to remain in Southern California.
“It’s a really good area; that’s probably the biggest part that set it apart from the other schools,” Peck said. “It’s a really, really nice area. I really like the coaches. They were good coaches.
“I was looking at staying in Southern California. I don’t really want to go too far and I don’t think anything can beat a college on the beach.”
Peck signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the NAIA college in the spring.
Westmont College, technically in Montecito, near Santa Barbara and Carpinteria and is less than four miles from the beach.
“After I threw in front of the coaches and saw the campus, it was was pretty clear,” Peck said. “That was actually my last visit. I made a few. I feel it was just nicer. It was too nice to pass up. Too good to be true kind of thing.”
Peck was contacted by the Westmont coaches last summer after pitching in a pick-up game.
“I played a game up in Acton, just a throw-together game, and my coach got a couple of calls they were out there,” Peck said. “It was pretty quiet from there. I was actually kind of shocked. It was actually pretty quiet and then around September we got back in touch. They wanted me to come visit the campus and throw a bullpen, which I did and I really liked it. It kind of went from there. I really liked it.”
Peck went 10-1 on the mound for the Spirits his senior year, with a 1.36 ERA in 14 appearance and 66.2 innings pitched. He threw four complete games in 10 starts with two shutouts.
Peck struck out 84 batters and walked just 10.
“Obviously, he’s one of our top pitchers for us,” Paraclete baseball coach Greg Burnias said. “He’s a great worker out there. He’s always striving to get better. He’s someone who always wants to put in that little bit of extra effort. He’s somebody who’s always willing to perfect his game a little bit more.
“I think we would have seen two great years out of him if it wasn’t for this shortened season, but definitely this year he is pitching to his ability and then some. I’m just really happy he got the chance to continue to play on to the next level, because he’s somebody that really deserves it.”
The Spirits finished 20-5 overall, second in the Gold Coast League at 11-1, and advanced to the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 semifinals, losing to Royal 4-1 on June 15.
Peck was 4-1 with a 1.50 ERA in six appearances and 28 innings his junior year, when the Spirits finished with a 7-2 record in a COVID shortened season in the spring of 2020. He had two complete games in five starts with one shutout, striking out 34 batters and walking four.
“It’s a lot off my shoulders, because I don’t really have to worry about anything playing-wise anymore,” Peck said after signing the Letter of Intent. “I don’t have that stress of having to do well or I could lose out on future things. It takes a big load of pressure off.”
Peck wants to major in business and economics.
“It’s pretty general,” Peck said. “I don’t really know what I want to do yet, but it’s pretty general and I think I want to go into something to do with sports. I think that is the best direction right now.”
