Japan Bauer Welcome Baseball

Associated Press

Trevor Bauer with his new uniform and cap of the Yokohama DeNA BayStars poses for photographers on March 24 in Yokohama, near Tokyo. Bauer is pitching his first official game for the BayStars today.

 

 Eugene Hoshiko

YOKOHAMA, Japan — Trevor Bauer will pitch his first official game for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars on Wednesday and, to promote the start, a local department store is to unveil a seven-story poster of the former Cy Young Award winner on its facade.

Bauer was unwanted this season by Major League Baseball teams — at least no club signed him though he was eligible to play — after claims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

