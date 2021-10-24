QUARTZ HILL — The Highland girls tennis team had two singles players and one doubles team qualify for CIF-Southern Section Individuals along with Quartz Hill’s top doubles team at the Golden League CIF Qualifying Tournament on Saturday at Quartz Hill High.
Highland senior Nicole Padilla defeated junior teammate Isabella Bravo, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) for the singles title, while Quartz Hill’s Elizabeth Lewelling and Skylar Antoniewicz won the doubles title, 6-2, 6-3, over Highland’s Alondra Jimenez and Annalyn Orlanda.
Padilla and Bravo teamed up for the Golden League doubles title in the COVID-shortened spring season earlier this year.
Then, they split up and took the league by storm in singles, both undefeated in league play coming into the tournament.
Padilla pulled out the win, but not without a fight from Bravo.
“It feels amazing,” Padilla said. “I know what kind of player Isabella is, so for me to beat her, I’m ecstatic. It was a tough second set. She gave me a run for my money.”
While the match was competitive, Padilla also acted as Bravo’s teammate between games.
“In the first set she was double faulting a lot and I told her to shake it off,” Padilla said. “I’m proud of how she played today and I’m proud of how I played today.”
Bravo was suffering through shin splint pain through much of her semifinal and final matches. But she still fought hard in the second set to nearly force a third-set tiebreaker against Padilla.
“I wasn’t really focusing on winning the game, I was more focusing on winning the point I was playing,” Bravo said. “I was focusing on getting the ball back, nothing ahead of that.”
The match had several long rallies and high-intensity shots and points, because the teammates didn’t treat each other differently, despite being good friends.
“It was like any other match, you know,” Bravo said. “At that point, she was just the player on the other side of the net.”
Bravo took second in doubles her freshman year, first with Padilla in the spring and now second in singles this year.
“I honestly feel very accomplished, because now Highland 1 and 2 singles are going to CIF,” she said. “At this point, I’m more representing my school. I’m very proud of that.”
Padilla had a bye in the first round before defeating Eastside’s Mary Williams (8-4) in the second round and Palmdale’s Sarahi Castro, 6-3, 6-2, in the semifinals.
Bravo also had a bye in the first round and went on to defeat Lancaster’s Genesis Vasquez 8-6 in the second round and Knight’s Marie Llosa, 7-5, 6-0 in the semifinals.
Llosa took third place with a 10-2 win over Castro in the third-place match.
While there’s still tennis to be played this year with the end of league play this week and playoffs and individuals to follow, Padilla is already looking toward the future for her teammate.
“I hope Isabella knows that I love her so much. I’m going to miss her a lot,” Padilla said. “I guarantee she’s going to take next year.”
Like the two singles players, Antoniewicz and Lewelling are undefeated in Golden League play and played well throughout the day to win the league title. Antoniewicz took second place in doubles in the spring.
“It feels very good,” Lewelling said.
Added Antoniewicz: “It’ll sink in tomorrow.”
The duo was new this year and attributed their strong play to their friendship.
“We’re friends, right off the bat,” Antoniewicz said.
“Last year, we never talked to each other, but then once we were partners, it just really clicked,” Lewelling said. “We have good communication and we’re able to tell when things are wrong.”
The duo also tries to make each other laugh to keep their matches light.
They’re excited to go to CIF Individuals to see some stronger competition.
“I just can’t wait to see new teams and see different playing styles as well,” Lewelling said. “It’ll be a fun challenge.”
They also have high hopes for the tournament.
“Remaining undefeated, that’s a high goal,” Antoniewicz said. “It’s possible.”
To get to the finals, the Royals had a bye in the first round before defeating Knight’s No. 2 doubles team of Caroline Given and Jhazel Garcia, 10-0, and Lancaster’s No. 1 team of Kaelin Vasquez and Katie Secaida, 6-2, 6-0, in the semifinals.
Highland juniors Jimenez and Orlanda had a bye in the first round before defeating Knight’s No. 1 doubles team of Edith Baladez and Ashly Dimas 10-0 and Lancaster’s No. 2 team of Stephanie Lara and Arianett Avina, 6-2, 6-3 in the semifinals.
“Overall, I’m really proud of us,” Jimenez said. “It was a little difficult to adjust to the wind.”
It was Orlanda’s first tennis season and Jimenez’s first full season as she played in the abbreviated spring season.
“It’s really great that we’re going to CIF and I’m really proud of myself, because I didn’t have that high of expectations for my first year,” Orlanda said. “I’m just a little disappointed in how it ended.”
Lancaster’s Vasquez and Secaida defeated teammates Lara and Avina, 10-6, to take third place in the tournament.
