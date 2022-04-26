Battle of unbeatens

PALMDALE — Monday’s Golden League softball game between Highland and Quartz Hill was every bit of what you might expect from the top two teams in the league.
The Bulldogs and the Royals came into the game with undefeated league records and the league title on the line in the final week of the season.
They battled back and forth until Highland walked off with a 7-6 victory, handing Quartz Hill its first league loss since 2019 when the two teams shared the league title.
“Absolutely incredible,” Highland coach Doug Harmon said. “Really good stuff.”
The Bulldogs (16-10, 13-0 GL) trailed 6-5 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. They were down to their last two outs when senior third baseman Courtney Hardy reached base on a dropped popup in between the plate and the circle.
Mia Romero followed with a hit to the hole between third and shortstop and pinch runner Mackenzie Martinez scored the game-tying run on a single to left field by senior Keira Carrillo, who went to second on an unsuccessful throw home, while Romero stopped at third.
Highland’s Jaden Wilson put the ball in play, hitting it to the first baseman, who threw home, but not in time to stop Romero from scoring the winning run.
“To be honest, I had a little bit of a brain fart,” Romero said about the final play. “(Jaden) hit it to the right side and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s in the infield, I’m not going,’ and coach Doug is right next to me going, ‘Go, go, go, go!’ So, I’m going and I’m like, ‘I need to get down,’ so I dive and I saw catcher, she wasn’t quite there to tag me and I was like, ‘I actually just scored the winning run.’”
The Bulldogs cheered and ran out to surround Romero before moving to celebrate with Wilson.
“All of my teammates, the feeling of them all around me, hitting my helmet, screaming. We were all so happy,” Romero said.
It was a big day for Romero who hit a game-tying two run home run to left-center field — her first of the season — in the bottom of the fifth inning to make it 5-all.
“My first at-bat, it felt pretty good, but I knew I hit it too high and I saw her catch it, so I was like, all right, I’ve got this,” Romero said about a fly ball out to left field in the second inning. “(Second at-bat), I wasn’t even thinking a home run, I just wanted to make solid contact with it.
“As soon as that hit my bat, I looked up and I saw that ball flying and I was like, no way this is happening right now. It was gone and I had the biggest smile on my face rounding the bases. I saw my dad and he was really happy and I was like, this is probably the best feeling in the world.”
The Royals (17-5, 12-1) jumped ahead 4-0 after two and half innings, but the Bulldogs began to chip away at the lead.
“The one thing we’ve been working on is keeping ourselves in the game,” Highland coach Doug Harmon said. “We were down 4-0 and the kids, their heads were starting to hand. I said, ‘We’ve scored six runs in an inning against West Ranch. You can do it, you can score six in an inning.’ So I said, ‘Let’s go. Keep your heads up. Let’s go hit the ball.’ And they came through.”
Highland senior Courtney Hardy gave her team not only their first hit of the game, but also their first runs, with a two-run shot to center field in the bottom of the third inning.
“It felt amazing, because I’ve been facing them for three years straight and we haven’t beaten them in those three years. That was my dream to hit a home run off of them and to beat them and my dream came true.”
That cut the Quartz Hill lead in half, 4-2.
The Bulldogs got another run in the bottom of the fourth after holding the Royals in a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the frame. Naohemi Martinez reached on an error by the second baseman and pinch runner Mackenzie Martinez scored on a hit by Marissa Rodriguez, which was followed by a throwing error to the backstop, making the score 4-3.
The Royals pushed their lead back to two with a run in the top of the fifth. Skyler Billups hit a one-out single and was sacrificed to second base on a bunt by Emily Jones before being driven home on a two-out single by Cadence Crampton.
Romero’s big hit came after Hardy singled to right field.
“I’m so proud of our team, we didn’t put our heads down once,” Romero said, adding the players have been known to get down during games. “This game we fought for every pitch, every play, every at-bat. We were fighting the entire game and I’m incredibly proud of them and the way they played today.”
Both teams were held scoreless in the sixth inning. Quartz Hill took back the lead in the top of the seventh after Jones reached on a fielder’s choice and later went to third on a wild pitch before coming home on Crampton’s RBI single to left field.
“That felt great to just put the team ahead,” Crampton said.
Crampton finished 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for the Royals.
“I felt good,” she said. “Hitting is my favorite thing to do, so it feels great when you get a hit.”
Maya McPherson hit a solo home run to left-center field to put Quartz Hill on the board in the second inning. She wasn’t given much to hit after that walking on four balls and a 3-1 count before being intentionally walked in the seventh inning.
“It felt really good,” McPherson said. “I wish that I could have gotten another chance, because after that it was kind of it. We kind of knew after that, because we played them in preseason and I hit one there too.”
Quartz Hill defeated Highland 8-7 in the Glenn Steinkamp Memorial Tournament on March 4, proving just how evenly matched the two teams are.
Jones was 2-for-3 with an RBI, a sac bunt and two runs scored for the Royals, while Billips finished 2-for-4 with a run and Abby Lasley hit an RBI double.
“I think the girls weren’t as relaxed as we normally are when we play,” Quartz Hill coach Robert Drennan said. “As much as we tried to just kind of tell them this is another softball game, they know it’s not.”
Both teams stayed in the game with their energy, yelling and cheering for any positive direction the game took for their team.
“Balls and strikes, everything was important,” McPherson said. “Anyone who got on was important, it didn’t matter how you got on, it was all important.”
This was just the second seven-inning game Quartz Hill has played all season, the other a 5-0 win over Vasquez on April 4. All five of the Royals other losses have come in time-shortened tournament games.
“I think we kind of got full of ourselves, because we’ve been winning a lot … we’ve only played five innings every day,” McPherson said. “We’ll definitely have to work on the little errors we had defensively and maybe some offensive hitting, what we saw today. But I think we’ll come out stronger on Wednesday.”
The Royals’ defense made three uncharacteristic errors in the game.
“It wasn’t our best effort,” Drennan said. “I’m not taking anything away from Highland, they’re a real good team. It wasn’t our best effort and I expect better from them when we come out on Wednesday. We’ll put in a good, hard practice (today) and then we’ll be ready to go on Wednesday.”
The Bulldogs infused some tougher competition into their lineup with four games in the Thousand Oaks Tournament on April 16 and last Saturday.
“Out of our four games, three of those games were close,” Romero said. “We were battling in three of those games. We saw different pitching, we saw faster pitching and we really had to think about, as a team, how we can get on base, first of all, and then move those runners around. … I feel like that really helped us come together as a team, so we were mentally prepared for this game.”
Highland freshman pitcher Kaela Marin took the victory, allowing six runs on eight hits with four walks and no strikeouts.
Quartz Hill freshman relief pitcher Enedina Sepulveda was charged with the loss, allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits with one strikeout and no walks in two innings. Sophomore starting pitcher Kaylei Victoria left with the game tied, allowing five runs, four earned, on four hits and seven walks with nine strikeouts in five innings.
Highland hopes to keep its momentum rolling at Quartz Hill on Wednesday in the regular-season finale so they can clinch the Golden League title outright. The Bulldogs haven’t defeated the Royals twice in a season since 2015.
“We’ve just got to keep this energy and bring it to Wednesday,” Hardy said. “I believe in us. I believe we can do it.”
Quartz Hill, however, has other plans.
“It’s always fun to play Highland, my favorite rivalry and all that,” Crampton said. “It’s the toughest game and I love everything about it.
“I’m excited for Wednesday, I hope we come back.”
One thing’s for certain, it’s bound to be another tense-filled battle until the end.
