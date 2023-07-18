Sound Breakers’ Kyle Jenkins

The Sound Breakers’ Kyle Jenkins swings during a game at The Hangar earliers this year. Jenkins hit two home runs in Sunday’s 11-5 loss to the Monterey Amberjacks.

With two weeks left in the Pecos League regular season, eleven teams are in contention for eight postseason berths split between the loop’s two divisions. Although San Rafael, Monterey and Bakersfield have all but punched themselves playoff tickets in the Pacific Division while Tucson and Trinidad both appear locks in the Mountain Division, most intrigue is reserved for the remaining slots.

Playing at home for the first time since June 24, Tucson swept a surprisingly plucky Austin team in three games, including Saturday’s 16-10 triumph keyed by Madison Santos’ grand slam off Weirdos starter Markus Bracey, but Austin looked better than expected from a team whose losing streak was extended to 24 games. Trinidad is a solid second in the Mountain after going 5-1 over the week but Roswell, Garden City and Alpine are just 3.5 games apart in the fight for third and fourth. 

