HS Baseball | Golden League: Palmdale 11, Eastside 10 (9)

Battle into extras

Falcons beat Lions on walk-off single in ninth

PALMDALE — The Palmdale baseball team was down to two outs during two rallies late in a Golden League game against Eastside on Wednesday.

Both times the Falcons delivered with a key hit, the second time was by senior Andrew Del Rio, who hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, giving the Falcons an 11-10 victory over the Lions at Palmdale High School.

