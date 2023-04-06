Battle into extras

PALMDALE — The Palmdale baseball team was down to two outs during two rallies late in a Golden League game against Eastside on Wednesday.
Both times the Falcons delivered with a key hit, the second time was by senior Andrew Del Rio, who hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, giving the Falcons an 11-10 victory over the Lions at Palmdale High School.
“It’s crazy. I’m excited,” Del Rio said. “The bats just woke up.
“It’s a big win. We struggled the past couple of years, so this is a big win, especially against this team.
Palmdale junior Danny Villa led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a bloop single to right field and he stole second.
Del Rio came to the plate with two outs and Danny Villa on second, and delivered with a single to right, that took a bad hop in the outfield, allowing Danny Villa to score.
“Just stay calm and have a plan. Expecting what he’s going to throw,” said Del Rio, a third-year varsity player. “I was watching his fastball.
“Thinking about the at-bats. Just staying calm. Everybody being a team.”
The Palmdale dugout emptied as the Falcons had an exuberant celebration, with both Danny Villa and Del Rio.
“I feel that we played good. It was a good team effort,” Danny Villa said. “We had positive energy throughout the game.
“It felt amazing, because last year we weren’t able to do that, so getting a walk-off win was a good feeling.”
The Falcons had an even more pressure-packed rally in the bottom of the seventh inning, as they trailed 10-7 entering their final at-bats.
The bottom of the lineup delivered for the Falcons as the No. 7 batter, senior Nicholas Saldana, reached on a bunt single. Eastside senior pitcher Domingo Villa was injured trying to field the bunt, but remained on the mound.
Palmdale sophomore Benjamin Cisneros singled and pinch hitter David Morles followed with an RBI single.
Danny Villa drove in a run with a ground out with one out, bringing senior Roman Mercado to the plate with the tying run at third and two outs.
“The thing we made sure to do is make contact with the ball,” said Danny Villa, a second-year varsity player. “Just seeing the ball well.
“It means a lot for us, because usually challenges like this would get away. The key going forward with this is keeping the energy and always being positive.”
Mercado singled to left to drive in Morles to tie the game at 10-10.
“We haven’t been hitting well,” Palmdale coach Eric Murdoch said. “There was extra reps in the cages. Their starting pitcher really gave it to us last year, so it was good to see the growth. It was the energy and everyone having their backs today. They never quit. In the seventh inning, we got a runner on and it went like that.
“It was a very good team win. From a couple of our freshmen getting big hits today, my catcher and another guy came in. It was a total team win, from our seniors to our freshmen. Very pleased.”
Danny Villa recorded a game-high three hits, while junior Nelson Alvarado, junior Julian Preciado, Del Rio and Saldana all had two hits apiece.
“We have a lot of young guys that have a lot of talent,” Del Rio said. “I think this year is our year. We should have no problem making it to CIF.”
Palmdale improves to 4-3 and third in league and 6-11 overall, while Eastside is 2-4 in league and 3-11 overall. Palmdale finished seventh in league last year with a 2-12 record and 4-19 overall, while Eastside was fifth with a 6-7-1 record, 10-12-1 overall.
Palmdale and Eastside traded leads in the early innings.
Eastside scored two runs in the top of the first, on three walks and sophomore Marvin Valle was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Junior Matthew Mena then hit an RBI infield single.
Palmdale answered with two runs in the bottom of the first, on two hits and three walks. Alvarado led off with a pop single and scored on an RBI single by Danny Villa, who tagged from third and scored on a sacrifice fly by sophomore Joshua Espinoza.
The Lions scored two more in the top of the second, as senior leadoff batter Christopher Stanley tripled with one out and scored on an error and Domingo Villa hit an RBI single.
Palmdale took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the second on three hits and one walk.
Ivan Cisneros led off the second with a single and Alvarado followed with a double. Danny Villa drove in a run on a ground ball and Del Rio hit a two-run double with two outs.
“We got a lot of heart,” said Murdoch, who is in his third year as head coach. “We’ve got a lot of young guys out here. Rebuilding the program has been hard. They beat us last year (12-2, 16-3), so it’s a little bit of bad blood, but it’s all a good sport. I like the guys over there. I like the coaches over there.
“It’s a fun team to be around. They’re young. We’ve got three freshmen that play on varsity and two sophomores. We’re still a young team with three seniors. We’re battling. We’re starting to make it interesting this year.”
Palmdale added to its lead with two in the third inning on a two-run single by Danny Villa.
“We’ve been struggling,” Murdoch said. “We played a real game against Quartz Hill when we were out there. They came out with their stud and the kid threw a perfect game. We’ve haven’t hit right since then. It was just more of the guys’ energy. There was a lot of energy today. They don’t have a JV squad, so we had a lot younger guys up in here. It was just about energy. It was about energy.”
Eastside scored six runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 10-7 lead on three hits, an error, five walks and a hit batter.
Domingo Villa and sophomore Jimmy Munoz hit back-to-back RBI singles and Mena, sophomore Jordan Haro and sophomore Ethan Frost-Stokhaug each drew a walk with the bases loaded. Mena scored on a wild pitch.
“Played a heck of a game,” Eastside second-year coach Sean Sweeney said. “Played a heck of a game. It was a battle and we were in it the entire game.
“We started off with the lead and some things didn’t go our way, but I was proud of the character we displayed, as far as fighting back to get into the ball game.”
Domingo Villa, Mena and sophomore Keenan Salvado each had two hits for Eastside.
Eastside will host Palmdale today.
“It’s a big game for us tomorrow,” Sweeney said. “All of our remaining games have playoff implications, so they’re all important.
“I don’t think we have to change anything for tomorrow. We just have to come out and be on the right side of the equation. We played a heck of a game. If we can play with this much resiliency tomorrow, we’ll come out and get a win.”
